Chaplaincy health care asking for homemade masks, gowns

RICHLAND, WA- During the Coronavirus pandemic, healthcare facilities nationwide are experiencing a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). Chaplaincy Health Care, who specialize in areas such as hospice, palliative, and grief care, are asking for the public's help. They are requesting that those who know how to sew and have the materials available to make homemade face masks and gowns. This is so they can use the homemade PPE, which are washable and re-usable according to the CDC, for patients not affected by COVID-19.
You can find more information, including a template of the gowns, here: https://chaplaincyhealthcare.org/blog/2020/03/22/ways-to-get-involved-with-chaplaincy-health-care/
Donations can be dropped off at 1480 Fowler Street in Richland.