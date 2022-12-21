RICHLAND, Wash.-
Chaplaincy Healthcare is partnering with Hanford Mission Integration Solutions (HMIS) and a generous donor this Holiday season to sponsor three hospice families through the purchase of gifts and gift cards.
“It is never easy for families who are experiencing end-of-life, but it often becomes even more difficult during the holidays,” said Chaplaincy’s Marketing Supervisor, Cassidy Alexander.
Chaplaincy Healthcare staff plans to deliver the gifts this week.
Chaplaincy Healthcare has been serving Benton and Franklin Counties for 50 years as a nonprofit dedicated to providing care to those experiencing illness, end-of-life and loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.