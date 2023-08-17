YAKIMA, Wash.-After 26 years charges have been dropped against a man convicted of murdering a Sunnyside man in 1995.
Evaristo Salas, Jr's conviction was vacated and the matter was dismissed without prejudice in Yakima County Superior Court on August 17.
Salas's exoneration comes after a reference hearing with witness testimony and evidence, during which it became obvious according to court documents that the state could no longer prove without a reasonable doubt that Salas committed the murder.
Salas was convicted of first degree murder and second degree unlawful possession of a firearm when he was 15-years-old in 1996.
According to court documents from his original trial Salas was found guilty for the shooting death of Jose Arreola on November 14, 1995. The jury found that he or an accomplice were in possession of a gun at the scene of the crime with the intent to cause harm.
The first degree murder charge carried a maximum sentence of life in prison or a $50,000 fine. The second degree unlawful possession of a gun charge carried a five year sentence and a $10,000 fine.
According to the Motion for Vacation and Dismissal filed in Yakima County Superior Court the state could no longer prove Salas' guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Prosecutor Joseph Brusic asked the court to vacate Salas' conviction and dismiss the charges based on testimony, evidence and the likelihood that the court of appeals would grant Salas a new trial.
