KENNEWICK, Wash. — Due to new video footage of the reported assault against a student walking to Park Middle School on October 19, charges against the 28-year-old suspect have been dropped, according to Kennewick Police Department Commander Aaron Clem.
The student told KPD that a man in a light blue minivan tried to talk to her while she walked to school. When she ignored him, he got out of the van to approach her, tried to get her in the van and assaulted her, according to the original report. These claims were disproved in the recent video, according to Clem.
The video was not previously available to police, but once it was, it was clear the assault did not happen, according to Clem. It shows the suspect was there and contacted the student, but nothing further. The student was interviewed again, leading police to determine the luring and assault did not occur.
The man was arrested for suspected luring and second-degree child molestation. Both charges have been dismissed. KPD is still investigating the incident.
