KENNEWICK, WA - On April 26, the Commission on Judicial Conduct found probable cause that Benton-Franklin Counties Superior Court Judge Bruce A. Spanner had violated the Code of Judicial Conduct and approved a Statement of Charges.

Judge Spanner abused his judicial authority when he entered an order in a case not assigned to him without providing the parties notice or an opportunity to be heard, and by making legal findings and conclusions based upon ex parte information. He is charged with violating Canon 1 and Canon 2 of the Code of Judicial Conduct.

Canon 1 (Rules 1.1 and 1.2) states "A judge shall comply with the law, including the Code of Judicial Conduct and shall act at all times in a matter that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary, and shall avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety." Rule 1.3 states "A judge shall not abuse the prestige of judicial office to advance the personal or economic interests of the judge or others."

Canon 2 (Rules 2.2 and 2.3) states "A judge shall uphold and apply the law, and shall perform all duties of judicial office fairly and impartially and perform the duties of judicial office, including administrative duties, without bias or prejudice." Rule 2.6(A) states "A judge shall accord to every person who has a legal interest in a proceeding, or that person's lawyer, the right to be heard according to law." Rule 2.9 states "A judge shall not initiate, permit, or consider ex parte communications, or consider other communications made to the judge outside the presence of the parties or their lawyers, concerning a pending or impending matter, before that judge's court... if a judge inadvertently receives an unauthorized ex parte communication bearing upon the substance of a matter, the judge shall make provision promptly to notify the parties of the substance of the communication and provide the parties with an opportunity to respond. A judge shall not investigate facts in a matter pending or impending before that judge, and shall consider only the evidence presented and any facts that may properly be judicially noticed, unless expressly authorized by law."