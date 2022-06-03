YAKIMA, Wash. —
Charges have been filed in the officer-involved shooting that left one man in the hospital just before midnight on May 31. The 30-year-old man now has a warrant out with two felonies.
The man is still at Seattle Harborview Hospital and is in stable condition, according to Lieutenant Stace McKinley with the Union Gap Police Department.
He’s being charged on suspicion of first degree unlawful firearm possession and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.
The officers involved were named June 2.
