I-82, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 30-year-old Yakima man after a multiple car crash on June 28 around 6:45 a.m.
The man was driving east on I-82 when he went to exit onto SR 22, two miles west of Zillah. At the time, a 61-year-old man from Salem, Oregon was headed west on SR 22, headed onto I-82.
The 30-year-old didn’t make the turn and hit the 61-year-old, who was not injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation and Washington State Patrol has not ruled out the involvement of drugs or alcohol. The 30-year-old was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center with charges pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.