MORROW COUNTY, Ore.- A traffic stop led to a pursuit, officer-involved shooting and crash near Boardman around 11 p.m. on April 4.
When Deputies with the Morrow County Sheriff's Office tried to stop a car for speeding on Highway 70, the driver sped away through Boardman.
The suspected speeder was pursued by MCSO Deputies and Boardman Police and during the chase a BPD officer fired their weapon and hit the suspect's car.
Oregon State Police finally stopped the car and the driver, a 52-year-old Boardman man was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The BPD Officer that fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.