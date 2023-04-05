Oregon State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Boardman

MORROW COUNTY, Ore.- A traffic stop led to a pursuit, officer-involved shooting and crash near Boardman around 11 p.m. on April 4.

When Deputies with the Morrow County Sheriff's Office tried to stop a car for speeding on Highway 70, the driver sped away through Boardman.

The suspected speeder was pursued by MCSO Deputies and Boardman Police and during the chase a BPD officer fired their weapon and hit the suspect's car.

Oregon State Police finally stopped the car and the driver, a 52-year-old Boardman man was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The BPD Officer that fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting.