OLYMPIA, Wash.- This summer the Check Out Washington program is expanding to 500 libraries across the state, including Ellensburg and the Yakima Valley.
The program, sponsored by Washington State Parks Recreation Commission, the State Parks Foundation and Washington State Library, offers Adventure Packs and Discover passes for check out with a library card, increasing access to public lands for families.
Check Out Washington Adventure packs are available at the following libraries:
- Bellingham Public Library
- Ellensburg Public Library
- Fairchild Air Base Library
- Fort Vancouver Regional Library
- Joint Base Lewis-McChord Libraries
- King County Library System
- North Central Regional Library
- Pierce County Library System
- Spokane County Library District
- Spokane Public Library
- Tacoma Public Library
- Timberland Regional Library
- Whatcom County Library
- Yakima Valley Libraries
Adventure Packs include materials to help first-time visitors to state parks, including a Discover Pass, which provides families with free parking at public lands according to a press release announcing the program expansion from Washington state Parks.
The packs also feature educational materials, a set of three laminated pocket guides about Washington trees, wildlife and birds, and a high-quality set of binoculars.
