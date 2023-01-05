Scratch ticket for the holidays

OLYMPIA, Wash.-

There are currently 29 unclaimed lotto prizes of $10,000 or more in Washington state for a total of $2.12 million.

The lottery keeps a record of all unclaimed prizes.

According to Washington's Lottery, two unclaimed $10,000 prizes from Match 4 tickets purchased in July are about to expire.

One Match 4 ticket was purchased at SeaTac and expires on January 9.

The second Match 4 ticket was purchased at a Safeway in Shelton and expires on January 18.

Washington's Lottery suggests that anyone with old tickets check them and claim their prize at a regional lotto office before 5 p.m. on the day they expire. Once a player wins they have 180 days from the time of the drawing to claim their prize.