OLYMPIA, Wash.-
There are currently 29 unclaimed lotto prizes of $10,000 or more in Washington state for a total of $2.12 million.
The lottery keeps a record of all unclaimed prizes.
According to Washington's Lottery, two unclaimed $10,000 prizes from Match 4 tickets purchased in July are about to expire.
One Match 4 ticket was purchased at SeaTac and expires on January 9.
The second Match 4 ticket was purchased at a Safeway in Shelton and expires on January 18.
Washington's Lottery suggests that anyone with old tickets check them and claim their prize at a regional lotto office before 5 p.m. on the day they expire. Once a player wins they have 180 days from the time of the drawing to claim their prize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.