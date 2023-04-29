KENNEWICK, Wash. -
CheerAbilities teams give kids as young as seven and adults with disabilities a place to show off their special abilities in competitions and showcases.
One local team, Shine, has gone undefeated in the last two seasons.
One of the three head coaches, Tracie Winkelman, said the cheerleaders are an inspiration and they work hard to keep improving and adding to their routines.
"We just really believe in inclusion and opportunity for the people in our community that have special needs and that's what brings us back all the time, is the kids and their smiles, and they're so proud of what they do," she said.
Winkelman said the team will have tryouts on May 22nd which is free to try out and see if it's a good fit. Applications are online at the Tri-Cities Edge website.
