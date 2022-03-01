Chemicals were found in drinking water across from Yakima Training Center

YAKIMA, WA - In January, the US army conducted testing on 86 drinking water wells on private properties adjacent to the Yakima Training Center. They found that 30 wells serving 44 homes exceed the environmental protection agency's health advisory levels.
The group of chemicals found in the water is called per-and-polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS.
"It's a forever chemical is what it's been referred to as, it's relatively emergent," said Lt. Col Luke Wittmer, Garrison Commander, Yakima Training Center.
This means PFAS is a man-made long-lasting group of chemicals that break down slowly over time.
PFAS have been used in many different industries and consumer products worldwide since the 1950s.
The chemical resists grease, water, and oil. PFAS have also been part of the chemical makeup of aqueous firefighting film-forming foam (AFFF), an important product used by military and civilian firefighting units since 1970 to suppress fuel fires.
"What we've been encouraging residents to do, is to reach out to their physician or their health care provider if they have health concerns in reference to this particular chemical compounds," said Lt. Col Wittmer.
According to the U.S. Environmental Agency, they don't understand how harmful PFAS are to people or the environment.
They're also not sure how to remove them from drinking water yet.
"We need to get this thing taken care of and figure out soon you know?" said Omar Mendoza, who lives near Yakima Training Center. "'Cause it's important to everybody, and our families and our lives."
Even though Omar Mendoza, wasn't part of the sampling wells, he said he is still concerned for himself and his family.
"That would affect our next move, what we do basically, you know?" said Mendoza. "It would just affect a lot of things, toxic chemicals. It's like, I don't know if y'all seen the episode of the Simpsons when the toxins get in the lake, its kind of like that you know? It's toxic, it's bad."
The Yakima Training Center has provided bottled water and replacement water for cooking and drinking purposes for the households that have been affected.
YTC said they are working with the Department of Ecology, the Department of Health, the Department of Agriculture, the Yakima County Health District, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help figure out their next steps.
YTC will be requesting permission in writing from residents near the westside of the training center, to test their drinking water for PFAS.
The testing will be free, and landowners will be notified of the results.
If the results show a residents' drinking water contains PFOA/PFOS above the EPA Lifetime Health Advisory Level (70 parts per trillion), the Army will provide an alternate water supply, until a long-term solution is implemented.
