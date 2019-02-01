UMATILLA, OR - This morning at about 3:40 a.m., a Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a report of a suspicious person trespassing at Hendon Construction in Umatilla.

The responding deputy found a man hiding underneath a silver Dodge Ram pickup that was parked near a perimeter fence. The deputy detained the man, identified as 24-year-old Devon James Cooper of Cheney, Washington.

A search of the scene revealed a large hole had been cut in the perimeter fence and possible stolen property was in the pickup. An on-scene investigation was conducted and Cooper was arrested and lodged at the Umatilla County Jail on the charges of Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Controlled Substance – Meth, Possession of Burglary Tools, Theft II, Criminal Trespass II and Criminal Mischief III.

This investigation is ongoing.