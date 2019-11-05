SPOKANE, WA - The one and only Cher is set to triumphantly return to the Spokane Arena with the Here We Go Again Tour on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Due to overwhelming demand, Cher has extended her phenomenally successful Here We Go Again Tour. On the North American run alone Cher has already sold an astounding 540,000 tickets. Nile Rodgers & CHIC will continue as the special guests for the North American outing.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m. until Thursday, November 7th at 10:00 p.m. through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Cher will offer her fan club members access to tickets with a presale starting Tuesday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, November 7th at 10:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 8th at 12:00 noon at TicketsWest.com.

Cher will also be performing on the season finale of Dancing with the Stars on November 25th.

Tickets for CHER with special guests Nile Rodgers and CHIC will be available on Friday, November 8 at 12:00 noon at the Spokane Arena Box Office, by calling 800-325-SEAT or at www.ticketswest.com.