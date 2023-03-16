MILLINGTON, Tenn.-
Petty Officer 3rd Class Quinn Johnson a 2019 graduate of Chiawana High School joined the Navy three years ago and will now serve aboard the USS Annapolis submarine based out of San Diego.
"I joined because my dad served in the Navy, and I wanted to better myself and see more of the world," said Johnson.
According to the Navy Office of Community Outreach Petty Officer Johnson serves as a sonar technician where he identifies, tracks and collects undersea data for boat defense and navigation.
According to Petty Officer Johnson his background in Pasco prepared him well for the Navy.
"I learned that being accepting of everyone and how everyone comes from different backgrounds doesn't mean they're wrong," said Johnson.
