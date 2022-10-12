TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Jeffrey Whiston pleaded guilty on August 26 to charges related to a photo shoot with a student that was reported when a parent came forward regarding an inappropriate meeting between the teacher and a 16-year-old student. He’s been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
At the time of his arrest, Whiston was a photography teacher at Chiawana High School.
Whiston was sentenced by Judge Jacqueline Stam on September 28 to 61 months in prison. He must also pay $600 in restitution, and follow-up his prison time with 36 months of community custody.
