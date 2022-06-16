PASCO, Wash. —
The Chiawana High School mariachi band, Mariachi Halcón del Río, has partnered with the Chiawana PTA to hold a fundraiser so they can buy sombreros for their members. There are 25 students in the mariachi program, and director Allen Madsen wants to raise $5,000 so each one can have a sombrero.
The traditional sombreros cost $200 each. The students currently wear traditional mariachi uniforms, but are missing the sombrero, an “important symbol of Mexican culture.”
The CHS mariachi program began in 2014, allowing high school students of various abilities to join Mariachi Halcón del Río.
The band will perform a 45-minute set at the Richland Sombrero Festival on June 18 at 12:45 p.m. The festival is at the Columbia Point Marina and features other festivities.
“The mariachi program is a unique program that benefits students in many ways,” said Madsen. “Our students are performing all over the community and at competitions, and their uniforms are an essential part of making them feel authentic and confident.”
To donate to Mariachi Halcón del Río, contact CHS ASB bookkeeper Karla Lamberto by June 19 at 509-543-6786, ext. 5605 or klamberto@psd1.org.
