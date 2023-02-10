PASCO, Wash.-
The Seattle Mariners have announced the 10 recipients of the annual $50,000 Mariners Care Equipment Donation Grant to support high school baseball and softball programs in Washington and Oregon.
Chiawana High School in Pasco is one of the schools receiving a grant.
According to a press release from the Mariners each of the grantees represent a diverse cross section of the Pacific Northwest and have intentionally built programs to support the unique needs of the student athletes in their communities.
As a 2023 grant recipient, the Chiawana baseball program will now be able to invest in field improvements, while also investing in basic equipment like game and practice balls, training equipment benefitting arm care, and caps for players according to today's press release.
2023 Mariners Care Equipment Donation Grant Recipients:
- Bethel High School Softball-Spanaway, WA
- Chiawana High School Baseball-Pasco, WA
- Federal Way High School Softball-Federal Way, WA
- Franklin High School Baseball and Softball-Seattle, WA
- Franklin Pierce High School Softball-Seattle, WA
- Hidden Valley High School Baseball and Softball-Grants Pass, OR
- Nyssa High School Baseball-Nyssa, OR
- Pateros High School Baseball-Pateros, WA
- Rogers High School Softball-Spokane, WA
- Roosevelt High School Baseball-Portland, OR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.