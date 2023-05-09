PASCO, Wash.- Nine members of the Chiawana DECA Chapter recently traveled to Orlando to compete in an International Career Development Conference.
Over 22,000 students from all 50 states and around the world competed in the conference from April 21-26 according to a press release from the Pasco School District and Chiawana Senior Kaiya Bates won first place in the Project Management Community Awareness category.
“Kaiya worked so incredibly hard on both the event and competition and has made her entire DECA chapter and advisor team so proud,” said Leslie Bell, DECA Advisor at Chiawana.
Bates wrote and presented a paper and shared her mental health story at the conference, including how she created C.A.L.M. kits for elementary schools in Pasco with community donations according to today's press release.
Other members of Chiawana DECA also received gold-standard recognition at the conference, including:
- Meia Ng
- Alex Osorio
- Haileigh Morrison
- Ava Duran
- Jace Crawford
- Casey Foster
- Kenzie Gress
- Kennedy McBride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.