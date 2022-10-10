Chief-for-a-day McDowell raises, donates over $1700 to charity

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The numbers are in: during Lana McDowell's one day as the chief of the West Richland Police Department, she raised $1,714 for charity and pretended to arrest four teachers.
McDowell nominated four teachers to be "arrested" during her day as chief. Students and staff could vote on which teacher would be arrested by donating. The teacher with the most money would be arrested; except WRPD reported counting some ties, meaning all teachers got arrested.
McDowell, as Chief, arrested the four teachers at school. But afterwards, they all ate together in a lunch donated by Firehouse Subs, according to WRPD.
As for the donations, McDowell chose to five the money to the West Richland Community Care Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House. The West Richland Community Care Foundation cares for families in the community that need help. The Ronald McDonald House cares for families with loved ones staying in a hospital for an extended time, like McDowell did.
"Through her donations, Lana took care of people across the state, making a huge difference in many lives, while touching the lives of so many people at home who love and support her," said the WRPD post.
