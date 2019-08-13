YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police Department Chief Matthew Murray is doing community policing differently. Since he became chief, he walks 4 times a week in different areas in the city.

"Our number one priority for Yakima Police is violent crime and there unfortunately is a good dose of violent crime here, so we really need to focus our efforts on that. And to be successful we have to have the community's help," said Chief Murray.

Chief Murray says although crime is an issue, serving the community is a top priority.

He said, "Part of my mantra to the police is that we will do our job by delivering exceptional customer service so that's what this is to me."

During these Walk N Talks, Chief Murray has met over 700 people and walked over 400 miles in Yakima.

Chief Murray says he will continue his walk and talks through different communities.