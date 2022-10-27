YAKIMA, Wash. — The Chief of Yakima Police, Matt Murray, posted a video on Facebook on October 27 clearing up information regarding the disappearance of 5-year-old Lucian Munguia, clarifying that there is no new information. Chief Murray said the clarifications come at the request of the family, who has been in constant contact with YPD.
Although early reports claimed video footage showed Lucian at the park, Chief Murray says six weeks of searching has yielded no such video. He says that video evidence is being used to determine where Lucian did not go, since he cannot be seen in the videos.
“We have very strong reason to believe Lucian was in the park, and then he wasn’t,” said Chief Murray. “And unfortunately at this time, we still don’t know where Lucian is, where he went, how he’s gone. It’s an awful situation.”
YPD has made extreme efforts in investigating the disappearance, according to Murray. While little information has been found, investigation continues. But despite the lack of evidence about Lucian’s whereabouts, no foul play is suspected.
“I will tell you that we have said all along, and I continue to make it very clear, that we have absolutely no evidence of foul play,” said Murray. “Nothing has come to light to indicate that anybody is responsible for Lucian’s disappearance. Obviously, should we get information of that type, we will immediately follow up on it.”
Murray noted the community’s interest in the case. While admitting it is good that the community is curious about the disappearance, he also reminds people that law enforcement cannot share every detail during an active investigation. While it’s frustrating for community members, YPD will look for a resolution before taking a tip to the public, but Murray says, “we will share what we’re able to share when we can share it.”
While there is no current information, investigation is ongoing and relevant information will be shared with the public, according to Murray. He asks the community to support the family as investigation continues.
“We have no interest in hiding information,” said Murray. “That’s not what we’re trying to do. We feel an obligation to be transparent, I feel an obligation to be transparent. Unfortunately, there’s just no information right now to share.”
Anyone with information regarding Lucian should contact YPD at 509-575-6200.
