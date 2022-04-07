YAKIMA, Wash. -
A collision in Yakima the morning of April 7 left one officer and a child with injuries.
According to Lieutenant Ira Cavin with the Yakima Police Department, a patrol officer spotted a stolen blue Chevrolet Avalanche around 9:45 a.m. The officer attempted to pull over the Avalanche, but the driver started recklessly driving through a parking lot to get away. The officer stopped following the vehicle.
Cavin said the driver stayed in the area, not going anywhere in particular. YPD kept an eye out, but were not actively pursuing the vehicle.
About two minutes later, the driver of the Avalanche blew the stop sign on Naches Avenue and Walnut Street, according to Cavin. The car struck a minivan at the intersection, which subsequently hit a YPD patrol vehicle in the same intersection.
The minivan was occupied by a male driver, a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old. The driver and 5-year-old are reportedly ok. The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital for face and scalp lacerations but is expected to be ok.
The police officer had minor injuries but was cleared from the hospital. They will get a couple days off work to recover.
The only person in the Avalanche was the driver, who had minor injuries. After being cleared from the hospital, the 32-year-old male was booked into Yakima County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, felony hit-and-run, vehicular assault and eluding police.
