ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
Ellensburg Police are reminding drivers to make sure their child's car seats are properly installed by always attaching the top-tether strap on the car seat.
Top-tether use can prevent your child from suffering a serious head injury or even death. Forward-facing, convertible and also all-in-one car seats all include a top tether strap.
Child car seat installation can be confusing or challenging, but where to attach the top-tether strap should be marked in your car. Look for them on the parcel shelf, seatback, or somewhere in the cargo area.
Ellensburg Police say that when installing car seats drivers should remember the LATCH acronym, which means Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children.
The top-tether for children's car seats should be used for all forward-facing installations, regardless of whether the seat is installed with the lower anchors or by using a seat belt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.