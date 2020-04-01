WASHINGTO STATE - The Child Care Aware of Washington Family Center has expanded its operations to serve as the statewide child care response, resource and referral hub during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Family Center, operated by Child Care Resources, will support families seeking child care, child care providers needing up to date COVID information and safety supports, as well as employers needing child care options for their workforce. Our expanded call center can serve callers immediately and in their home languages.

The Child Care COVID Communications, Response and Referral Center:

• connects families directly to vacant child care slots, with a specific

focus on essential workers, first responders and families using child care

subsidies to pay for care.

• tracks child care openings and closures to ensure we have the most up

to date child care openings to best match families to care – we even have

the ability to accept and respond to text messages directly through the 1-

800 number so providers can text us in real time with current openings or

closures.

• helps child care programs remain open, if they so choose, and adapt

their care to incorporate new safety measures, school-aged children,

trauma-informed care, and other emerging needs.