KENNEWICK, Wash.- A 4-year-old girl died at the hospital after choking on some food at Costco on the afternoon of July 9.
According to Benton County Coroner Bill Leach the child was a few days away from her fifth birthday.
The choking incident was "heavily witnessed" at the store according to Coroner Leach and no autopsy is scheduled. A "bowl of food" was removed from the scene by emergency personnel.
According to ben Shearer from Pasco Fire Department, Kennewick Fire department responded to the incident.
At this time no comment or report has been made by Kennewick Fire Department.
NonStop Local reached out to the local Costco for comment, but was told that the retailer has "no comment at this time." A Costco Wholesale representative was not available for comment.
The store closed down yesterday but is currently open for normal business hours.
