BENTON COUNTY, WA- A 1 year old child from Benton County in critical condition at a Seattle hospital after a near drowning incident Wednesday evening.
Benton County Sheriff Deputies said the child fell into a backyard pool after 3 p.m. Wednesday on the 5100 block of S. Bermuda in Benton County.
Deputies and medics arrived and did CPR on the child. The child started to respond and breathe again. They were transported to a local hospital for further review. Then transported to Seattle.
The family said the child could walk and was able to crawl through a pet door and ended up in the pool that was about 18 inches deep.