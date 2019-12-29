ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - We're learning more about a two-car crash this evening in Adams County.

It happened just south of Lind on U.S. Route 395 near Milepost 73.

Washington State Patrol says four children were in one of the vehicles. One was life flighted to a hospital.

Troopers say the car that caused the crash was going the wrong way.

They say the northbound road is fully closed and don't know when it will be open again. Traffic is being re-routed to a detour at State Route 26 to State Route 21.