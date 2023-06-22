YAKIMA WASH.- Raymond Lenard Holt, a 76 year old man from Yakima Washington has been sentenced after pleading guilty to Abusive Sexual Contact of a Minor.
Holt has been sentenced to forty months in prison which will be followed by 10 years supervised release, he is also required to register as a sex offender.
According to Court Documents between 2013 and 2015 Holt Sexually touched a minor under the age of 12 while the child was participating in an after school program. Holt was a volunteer for this program at the time of the offense
Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office. stated “Together with our partners, the FBI is committed to protecting Washington state’s youngest residents by holding child predators accountable for the harm they cause.”
