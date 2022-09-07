GRANT COUNTY, Wash.-

With school back in session the Grant County Sheriff's Office Motor Traffic Unit recently observed drivers dropping kids off at school.

Deputies reported seeing several drivers either not properly restraining children or children sitting in the front seats of cars.

The GCSO would like to use back to school season as a reminder of Washington state's child restraint laws for cars.

A complete list of state child restraint laws can be found on the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission website.