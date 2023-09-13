WASHINGTON, D.C.-35 Senators and 78 Representatives, including Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) jointly introduced the Child Care Stabilization Act on September 13.
The Act would extend federal funding for child care established during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is set to expire at the end of September according to a press release from Sen. Murray's Office.
“This is an urgent economic priority at every level: child care is what allows parents to go to work, businesses to hire workers, and it’s an investment in our kids’ futures," said Sen. Murray.
During the pandemic Congress allocated $24 billion in childcare stabilization funding. The pandemic-era funds allowed 220,000 childcare providers to stay in business and saved childcare spots for up to 10 million kids nationwide.
Funding is set to expire on September 30, however, under the Child Care Stabilization Act $16 billion in mandatory funding each year for the next five years would continue the Child Care Stabilization Grant Programs according to today's press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.