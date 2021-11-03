BENTON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES, WA - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's independent vaccine advisers unanimously endorsed the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, clearing the last major regulatory hurdle to immunizing young children against the virus as the FDA gave the official go-ahead for children to get the jab. Just in time as Washington state Department of Health reported 189 COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.
Children have been one of the biggest factors of COVID outbreaks in 18 Washington counties.
Lacey Fehrenbach, Deputy Secretary of Health for WA DOH, says "While we never want to see an outbreak occur in a school setting, the relatively small size of outbreaks is an indication that schools are working very hard to respond when there are cases among students, teachers, and staff."
From August 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021, 189 COVID outbreaks happened in schools from elementary to high school. What qualifies an outbreak is 3 COVID cases of 10% of a core group. This was raised from last year where the definition of an outbreak was 2 cases. The average number of outbreaks were 5 cases in August through September.
Over 1,284 COVID cases in Washington were associated with schools with a spike in late August to early September - Benton County had eight outbreaks and Franklin had two outbreaks.
But the number of younger students getting COVID is growing. 63% of these outbreaks happened in Elementary schools.
Children ages 4-10 accounted for 41 percent of the COVID cases in these outbreaks - the largest percentage of the age groups. According to DOH today, 11-13 year-olds, for overall COVID cases, account for the highest case rate compared to all ages.
Now that the FDA has authorized the Pfizer vaccine for all children as young as 5 years old, healthcare leaders are urging parents to vaccinate their children so that they don't spread the virus to others.
"We completely understand that parents have hesitancy and might have questions or concerns. Which is why we will be publishing a pediatric vaccine site soon to answer those questions." said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah, Washington Department of Health.
As parents wait to make the appointment for their child, the Department of Health reminds families to be patient. The initial allocation of doses started to be delivered from this previous Monday to next Monday of 57,000. Another order of 38,000 an order are scheduled to arrive today as well as a few more hundred-thousand in the next few days, all to reach the first goal of 300,000 doses.
"Getting young children vaccinated as soon as we are able will add the strongest protection possible. Everyone who is able to get vaccinated should do so now to offer protection to young kids." said Fehrenbach.
A protection to be taken seriously.
"Kids can become very sick and may require hospitalization or intensive care. And unfortunately we've lost kids in our state and across the country under 18 to COVID-19. So we got this life-saving tool now." said WA Department of Health Assistant Secretary and Master Certified Health Education Specialist, Michelle Roberts.
And choosing to not vaccinate your child, while a choice, does still pose a serious risk.
"Parents need to understand that while we know parents might be hesitant, not vaccinating your child is not risk free. That just means that now you're having your child susceptible to COVID, possibly more serve symptoms, or even spreading COVID to other children, their teachers, their grandparents, and others." said Michelle Roberts.
You can go to the vaccine locator to find an appointment near you. Pharmacies, healthcare providers, and pop-up clinics will be administering the vaccine to children.