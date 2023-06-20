PASCO, Wash.- Pasco Police responded to an injury blocking collision in the 20th Ave and Henry St. intersection on June 18 with multiple children in one of the cars.
Witnesses and neighbors in the area helped the occupants of the cars until police arrived.
According to Pasco PD multiple children under the age of 10 were in one of the cars in the crash. The children and a female passenger were treated by medics for minor injuries.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and 4 counts of reckless endangerment according to police.
