KENNEWICK, WA - Four children and a woman are recovering after a marijuana oil explosion happened at a Kennewick home on Thursday.
On December 13 at about 12:35 p.m., Kennewick Police and Fire responded to the 2300 block of W. 15th Place for a report of an explosion.
When services got to the home, they found fire inside a small room in the house. They also found an adult woman later identified as Lenne Parson and four elementary-aged children safely in the yard. Parson was taken to Trios Hospital with apparent injuries and one of her children was also taken as a precaution.
Based on the initial investigation, KPD says it appears that Parson was allegedly producing marijuana oil with the use of a flammable gas which ignited and caused the explosion and resulting fire. The investigation is ongoing and any criminal charges will be determined at a later date.
KPD also wants to remind people that the use of flammable gasses near an ignition source is extremely dangerous and can cause death or serious injury. The use of them for the purpose of extracting marijuana resin by anyone other than a licensed professional is illegal.