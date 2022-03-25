WASHINGTON - While the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has not fully been understood, continuing to live through a pandemic has caused concerns in children with depression and suicide.
According to the Washington State Health Care Authority in 2021, 20% of 10th graders in high school considered attempting suicide.
In the survey results, the data shows some students with different backgrounds are more impacted by their mental health than others. Students who identify as female, LGBTQ+, students with disabilities, and students from low-income households are all more likely to have mental health concerns.
According to the Health Care Authority, the pandemic caused depression and suicidal thoughts to rise in young adults.
Sarah Mariani, the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention and Mental Health Promotion Section Manager for Washington State Health Care Authority says there are signs to look out for.
"Watch for changes in patterns of behavior," said Mariani. "Weaknesses, eating, saying that they are worried a lot."
Washington's' Secretary of Health, Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH once said, "Reports of our children suffering with mental health issues are a worrisome public health concern," said Shah. "Mental health is a part of our children's overall health and well-being. It is imperative that we all continue to work together to fully support the whole child by providing information and access to behavioral health resources to youth and the trusted adults in their lives."
So taking children seriously when they say they are feeling hopeless or anxious is a high recommendation from The Health Authority.
"One of the things that we know that is really helpful is for our youth, our adolescence to hear from adults," said Mariani. "That they are, that they have feelings of sadness or hopelessness and they have someone to talk to who will listen to them and who will take it serious."
Mariani says it is important for adults who are heavily involved in children's lives like parents, teachers, and coaches, to listen when children want to talk about their emotions and ask the right questions.
"How can I help you? What might help you? What do you need?" are all useful questions, said Mariani. "Those are things that we can all do to really support our youth in our communities."
While the survey shows many students grades 6th through 12 are struggling; a large number of students still feel optimistic for the future.
"7 in 10 of the students across the grades report that they feel hopeful for the future," said Mariani. "Which means that they feel like it will be better than it is now and that they play a role in that."
Resources:
- For proven tips on how to talk, monitor, and bond with teens: StartTalkingNow.org
- For LGBTQ+ youth: The Trevor Project
- Help for teens by teens: Teen Link
- Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255
- Crisis Text Line provides confidential text access from anywhere in the U.S. to a trained crisis counselor. Text HOME to 741741 (24/7/365)
- More resources on the Department of Health’s website
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.