KENNEWICK, WA - The Children's Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia, with the help of Numerica Credit Union, is giving away thousands of books January 20th from 9am-4pm.
The giveaway is happening from 9am-4pm at the Numerica Pavilion at the Southridge Sporting Complex.
This giveaway is part of a campaign called "Resolution Read." "Resolution Read," encourages children to read at least 20 minutes each day.
But it also encourages parents to read with their children since families are spending more time together in this quarantine.
Executive Director Elizabeth Barnes shared how studies continually show that families who read together have closer bonds and are even healthier.
"One of the key indicators for successful adults is a lack of reading skills. If we look at incarceration rates, we look at those who are on government assistance - one of the key defining elements of that is literacy. If you can make sure that your child is on grade level by the end of third grade the likelihood that your child will go on to be successful for life is just astronomical." says Barnes.
As part of "Resolution Read," The Children's Reading Foundation is giving away free bags of 12 books to the first 2000 households in Benton and Franklin counties who register for the month of January.
Don't worry if you did not register this month because this will be going on once every month for the entire year of 2021. This program also provides plenty of books in Spanish.
"We take donations and hold about three major fundraisers a year. All because we want to provide free books to families in need." says Barnes.
For more information on how to get your free bag of books or if you'd like to volunteer or donate, visit read20minutes.com or follow @read20minutes on all social media platforms.