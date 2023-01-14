RICHLAND, Wash. —
The African American Community Cultural Educational Society (AACCES) sponsored an annual children's storytelling event at the Richland Library on January 14th.
The event is mean to have children interact, participate in crafts and learn about Martin Luther King Jr.
A kid's choir and even Juneteenth pageantry were also some of the activities off at the library by AACCES.
This year, children participating had the opportunity to hear from storyteller/entertainer Corey Jenkins Jr.
Several MLK Books were available for the children to take home.
