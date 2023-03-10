BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
Benton County Coroner William Leach has confirmed to NonStop Local that the body of a child was found in Benton County on March 7 and the Benton County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the case.
According to Leach the body was found in a bag along the side of I-82 between Richland and Benton City.
An autopsy was performed on Wednesday, March 8 and the Coroner's Office is awaiting the results.
This is developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we receive it.
