BCSO Investigates Two Drive-By Shootings

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-

Benton County Coroner William Leach has confirmed to NonStop Local that the body of a child was found in Benton County on March 7 and the Benton County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the case.

According to Leach the body was found in a bag along the side of I-82 between Richland and Benton City.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday, March 8 and the Coroner's Office is awaiting the results.

This is developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we receive it.