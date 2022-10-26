MOUNT RAINIER — With a foot of snow and more in the forecast, State Routes 410 and 123 inside Mount Rainier National Park have been closed for the season, according to a press release from the Washington State Department of Transportation. This includes the Chinook Pass and Cayuse Pass, between Crystal Mountain Boulevard and Morse Creek. SR 123 is closed to Stevens Canyon Road.
Every year, these roads close for the winter due to avalanche danger, lack of emergency services, limited snow storage and danger to road crews. While this generally happens around mid-November, the earlier the winter weather, the earlier the closures. With early-season snow already accumulating and temperatures dropping, WSDOT closed the roads earlier than normal.
In fact, the last time Chinook Pass was closed this early was in 2005. The earliest closure was in the 1930s, according to WSDOT.
The passes usually reopen around late May, but this depends on road conditions and the snow. Check for current conditions online.
