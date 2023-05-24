Passes near Mount Rainier to open just in time for Memorial Day Weekend

MOUNT RAINIER, Wash.- Chinook and Cayuse Passes through Mount Rainier National Park will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 26.

According to the Washington state Department of Transportation maintenance crews are finishing up clearing the roadways. 

When gates open travelers can drive on SR 410/Chinook Pass from Crystal Mountain Blvd. 12 miles northwest of the summit and Morse Creek about 5 miles east of the summit.

SR 123/Cayuse Pass will be open within the park between Stevens Canyon Rd and the SR 410 junction.