MOUNT RAINIER, Wash.- Chinook and Cayuse Passes through Mount Rainier National Park will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 26.
According to the Washington state Department of Transportation maintenance crews are finishing up clearing the roadways.
When gates open travelers can drive on SR 410/Chinook Pass from Crystal Mountain Blvd. 12 miles northwest of the summit and Morse Creek about 5 miles east of the summit.
SR 123/Cayuse Pass will be open within the park between Stevens Canyon Rd and the SR 410 junction.
