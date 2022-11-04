YAKIMA, Wash.-
United States Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) joined Yakima Valley College (YVC) students and faculty at a roundtable discussing new federal funding opportunities for STEM made available through the CHIPS and Science Act.
The CHIPS and Science Act authorizes $13 billion for STEM education funding.
The focus of the roundtable was to direct federal funds for STEM education into underrepresented communities.
YVC educators and students discussed the college's existing STEM programs, including the college's bioscience laboratory and hands-on agricultural program.
College leaders also discussed new ways the funds can be used to expand STEM offerings at the Yakima campus.
According to a press release about today's event, more than half of YVC's students are Hispanic and 80% are first generation college students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.