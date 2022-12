TRI-CITIES, Wash.-

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released collision statistics for the Holiday weekend.

According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the majority of the Christmas weekend collisions were the result of people driving too fast for the conditions.

From December 23 through Christmas the WSP responded to:

Yakima: 25 collisions.

Grandview: 19 collisions.

Kennewick: 81 collisions.

Walla Walla: 8 collisions.