DENVER, Col.-
From a simple string of lights to a yard full of inflatables Holiday decorating tastes and trends differ from house to house and from regions and states across the country.
Whether you decorate early or late, are a minimalist or go all out, there's really no wrong way to put up Christmas decorations. Angi recently surveyed 1,500 people across the country to highlight the Holiday decorating trends in each state.
According to the Angi Christmas Decor 2022 Trends survey:
Ornaments are the favorite Holiday decorations in Washington state.
Washington state decorators prefer family-friendly Holiday displays.
87.8% of U.S. residents decorate the outside of their home for the Holidays.
Most people (47%) decorate after Thanksgiving, but before December 1.
36.9% of survey respondents opt for a family-friendly display with bright lights or inflatables.
34.5% of decorators go with traditional all-white lights.
