Christmas in July food drive to benefit Tri Cities Union Gospel Mission

KNDU is partnering up with KADLEC and HAPO Community Credit Union for Christmas in July, a food drive benefiting Tri Cities Union Gospel Mission.

The mission is currently running critically low on protein based foods, and it is asking for help from the community.

It is looking for non-perishable protein based items such as canned beans, meat and nuts. However, it will accept any kind of non-perishables you can donate.

You can drop off donations at the boxes outside of the KNDU station, any Kadlec or Kadlec Clinic locations, as well as any HAPO branches. It will run until August 2.