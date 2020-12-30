Christmas Tree disposal options are now available in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - With the holiday season winding down, the City of Yakima does offer city residents an option for Christmas tree disposal.
“If you would like our refuse drivers to pick your tree up from your home, please call the Refuse Division at 575-6005 to set an appointment,” said Solid Waste Manager Loretta Zammarchi.
The cost is $10.00 for trees up to 5 feet and $15.00 for trees greater than 5 feet.
“These taller trees need to be cut in half before pick-up,” Zammarchi said. “If residents have more than one tree they need to call us to schedule a special haul.”
She also suggested a recycling opportunity that benefits a local non-profit.
“Camp Prime Time is offering a Christmas tree recycling service to benefit its recreational facility for families who have a child with a serious or terminal illness or is developmentally disabled,” Zammarchi said. “They’ve been offering this for more than 30 years.”
Christmas trees can be taken to Pape Machinery (formerly Washington Tractor), 3110 Fruitvale Boulevard, between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm through January10th.
This service is provided by Camp Prime Time volunteers, Pape Machinery, Pacific Power, Trickinnex Tree Trimming & Falling, LLC, Cliff’s Septic Service, City of Yakima Refuse Division, Yakima County Public Services – Solid Waste Division, All American Propane, National Barricade, Thrivent Financial and DTG Recycle.
Visit Events – Camp Prime Time for more about Camp Prime Time’s Christmas tree recycling program. Those interested in volunteering their time to assist Camp Prime Time with the tree recycling program can call the non-profit’s office at 248-2854 or e-mail office@campprimetime.org