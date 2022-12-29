YAKIMA, Wash.-

As the Holiday season winds down Yakima residents have a couple of options for disposing of or recycling their Christmas trees.

Yakima residents can schedule appointments with the City's Refuse Division for tree pickup by calling 509-575-6005.

According to a City of Yakima press release, the cost for pickup service is $10 for trees up to five feet tall and $15 for trees taller than five feet.

Trees should be cut in half before a scheduled pickup time. Homes looking to dispose of more than one tree need to call and schedule a special pickup.

Yakima residents also have access to a Christmas tree recycling program that benefits a local nonprofit.

Camp Prime Time's tree recycling services benefit its recreational facility for families who have a child with a serious illness or are developmentally disabled.

Camp Prime Time is taking trees at Pape Machinery at 3110 Fruitvale Blvd between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. until January 8.

Financial donations are being accepted for the recycling service.