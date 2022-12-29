YAKIMA, Wash.-
As the Holiday season winds down Yakima residents have a couple of options for disposing of or recycling their Christmas trees.
Yakima residents can schedule appointments with the City's Refuse Division for tree pickup by calling 509-575-6005.
According to a City of Yakima press release, the cost for pickup service is $10 for trees up to five feet tall and $15 for trees taller than five feet.
Trees should be cut in half before a scheduled pickup time. Homes looking to dispose of more than one tree need to call and schedule a special pickup.
Yakima residents also have access to a Christmas tree recycling program that benefits a local nonprofit.
Camp Prime Time's tree recycling services benefit its recreational facility for families who have a child with a serious illness or are developmentally disabled.
Camp Prime Time is taking trees at Pape Machinery at 3110 Fruitvale Blvd between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. until January 8.
Financial donations are being accepted for the recycling service.
