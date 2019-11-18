PENDLETON, OR – It’s that time of year! Christmas tree permits for the Umatilla National Forest are now available to purchase at forest offices, several local businesses, and now online.

The Umatilla National Forest is one of 13 National Forests participating in a pilot to offer permits online through the Open Forest system. The Open Forest program allows the public to purchase a 2019 Christmas tree permit from home, or by using a mobile device, instead of traveling to a Forest Service office. Christmas tree permits purchased online will have to be printed to be valid and can only be used on Umatilla National Forest lands, as specified on the permit.

Permits cost $5 each and are limited to one per household. Traditional Christmas tree permits will still be available at local Forest Service offices, or participating vendors.

Forest Service offices are open for business Monday through Friday at the four Umatilla Ranger District offices in Ukiah and Heppner, Oregon; and Walla Walla and Pomeroy, Washington; and at the Supervisor's Office in Pendleton, Oregon. Participating vendors are conveniently open evenings and weekend hours. Traditional permits are valid on National Forest System lands only and do not authorize tree cutting on private, state, or other federally managed lands.

As part of the national Every Kid in a Park initiative, all fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit from their local national forest. In order for students to receive a free tree permit, they must present a valid paper voucher printed from the Every Kid in a Park website. Visit www.everykidinapark.gov and follow instructions to obtain and print the paper voucher. Bring the paper voucher to a local National Forest office to claim the free permit. Students must be present to pick up the free permit. These free permits can only be issued through a National Forest office and will not be available through local vendors who sell permits.

For more information about purchasing a permit and gathering a Christmas tree online, please visit https://openforest.fs.usda.gov.

For more information about the Christmas tree program on the Umatilla National Forest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla.

OREGON

Ace Hardware, Hermiston

Alpine Outpost, Tollgate

Athena Grocery, Athena

Bi Mart, Pendleton

D&B Supply, Pendleton

Heppner Mobil, Heppner

J&D Food Mart, Pilot Rock

Mentzer and Elliott, Pilot Rock

Rhode's Supply, Ukiah

Smitty’s Outpost, Hermiston

Zip Zone 2, Milton-Freewater

WASHINGTON

Columbia Grain and Feed, Pasco

The General Store, Dayton

Farmer’s Exchange, Kennewick

Hells Canyon NRA Office, Clarkston

Pomeroy Foods, Pomeroy

Schurman’s True Value, Clarkston

Sportsman’s Warehouse, Kennewick

