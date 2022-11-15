PENDLETON, Ore.-
Heading into the woods in search of that perfect Christmas tree is a fun holiday tradition for many and tree-cutting permits are now available for the Umatilla National Forest.
Permits cost $5 each and may be purchased at many local businesses or online. There is an extra fee of $2.50 when bought online.
Permits purchased online must be printed to be valid and can only be used in the Umatilla National Forest. Permits do not authorize the cutting of trees on private or state lands.
Businesses selling tree-cutting permits.
Oregon:
Ace Hardware in Boardman and Hermiston
Bi-Mart in Pendleton
D&B Supply in Pendleton
Smitty's Outpost in Hermiston
Southgate Mini-Mart in Pendleton
Washington:
Columbia Grain and Feed in Pasco
Farmers Exchange in Kennewick
Sportsman's Warehouse in Kennewick and Walla Walla
