Christmas Trees

PENDLETON, Ore.-

Heading into the woods in search of that perfect Christmas tree is a fun holiday tradition for many and tree-cutting permits are now available for the Umatilla National Forest.

Permits cost $5 each and may be purchased at many local businesses or online. There is an extra fee of $2.50 when bought online.

Permits purchased online must be printed to be valid and can only be used in the Umatilla National Forest. Permits do not authorize the cutting of trees on private or state lands.

Businesses selling tree-cutting permits.

Oregon:

Ace Hardware in Boardman and Hermiston

Bi-Mart in Pendleton

D&B Supply in Pendleton

Smitty's Outpost in Hermiston

Southgate Mini-Mart in Pendleton

Washington:

Columbia Grain and Feed in Pasco

Farmers Exchange in Kennewick

Sportsman's Warehouse in Kennewick and Walla Walla