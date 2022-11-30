OLYMPIA, Wash.-
For a fire-free Christmas consider the following tips from the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office when picking, placing, and lighting your tree.
Select a fresh tree, one with still green needles that don't fall off when touched.
Cut 2-inches from the trunk before putting in the stand.
Keep all heat sources at least 3-feet from the tree.
Don't block any exits or pathways in your home with the tree.
Water your tree daily to prolong its life.
If using extension cords avoid putting them under rugs or carpet.
Never use lit candles to decorate a tree.
Always turn your tree lights off before leaving home or going to bed.
Remove dried-out trees and don't put them in the garage or against your house.
