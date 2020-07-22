WALLA WALLA, WA - St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Walla Walla has purchased over $2,125,000 in outstanding medical debt in Walla Walla County, Umatilla County, and Eastern Washington in order to forgive that whole sum with no strings attached.
While the portfolio of debt purchased by St. Paul’s includes all the medical debt that was available for purchase in Walla Walla County and Umatilla County, the donation’s reach will ultimately extend throughout Eastern Washington.
“The coronavirus pandemic has reminded us just how important medical care is, and just how expensive it can be,” said The Rev. David Sibley, Rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. “A medical emergency beyond any one person’s control can turn lives upside down and drown them in unpayable medical bills – simply because somebody got sick through no fault of their own. As so many people worry about their future during the coronavirus pandemic, St. Paul’s wanted to relieve the burden of unpayable medical debt from as many people in our community as we can.”
St. Paul’s launched the debt forgiveness campaign, called “The Jubilee Campaign,” in early June. “In the Bible, the law of Moses made every seventh year a jubilee, in which prisoners were freed, debts were forgiven, and people would see a visible manifestation of the mercy and grace of God,” Fr. Sibley said. “When Jesus began his public ministry, he proclaimed that he had come to proclaim the jubilee year – the year of the Lord’s favor. Our campaign is but one small part of our call as the church to carry on Jesus’ ministry – to love God with our whole heart and love our neighbor as ourselves.” The campaign was conducted entirely while in-person worship and activities have been suspended at St. Paul’s due to COVID-19. Donations were made by parishioners and friends of St. Paul’s across the country, ranging in size from $10 to $5,000. Church members will never know the names of the specific families they assisted with the medical debt campaign, only that the debt was forgiven.
The church partnered with RIP Medical Debt, a non-profit based in New York that allows donors and organizations to erase the medical debt for Americans burdened by unpayable medical bills by purchasing the right to that debt for pennies on the dollar. The nonprofit, founded in 2014 by two former collections executives, rose to national prominence on an episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver that has been viewed almost 10 million times, where RIP facilitated the erasure of $15M in medical debt for only $60,000. To learn more and get involved, visit www.ripmedicaldebt.org.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is a community of disciples of Jesus Christ, called to grow together in spirit, to be changed by the transformative love and grace of God, and to be sent forth to love and serve our world. It is the Walla Walla parish of the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane, the presence of the Episcopal Church in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho.